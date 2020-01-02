Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Mary Helen Rogers Notice
ROGERS- Mary E. "Helen", of Bay Shore, NY, on December 29, 2019 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her beloved husband William. Loving mother of William, Kathleen Clay (Melvin), Diane, and Beth Luciano (Thomas). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Alyson, Ryan, Oliver, and Rochelle, and great - grandmother of McKayla and Jackson. Visiting will be Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A funeral service will be held on Saturday 10am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.Overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 2, 2020
