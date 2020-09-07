1/
Mary J. Taylor
TAYLOR - Mary J. "Marie", 98, of Massapequa, NY, on September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Maryann (Patrick) and the late Timothy. Devoted grandmother of Caroline and Ryan. Visitation on Tuesday, September 8th, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 9th, 9:45 am at Maria Regina RC Church, 3945 Jerusalem Avenue, Seaford, NY. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: DDI, Developmental Disabilities Institute, Attn: Jean Smith, 99 Hollywood Drive, Smithtown, NY 11787. (www.ddiny.org).



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
