|
|
PENDL - Mary Jane Agnes (nee Thompson) of Bethpage, New York, on February 21, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York on January 23, 1929. Loving daughter of Jane and George, and caring sister of Nancy. Devoted wife of the late Francis X. Cherished mother of Douglas (Jean), Clifford (Carol), Richard, Patricia (Joni), Mary Jane, Jr., Priscilla (Kenneth), Pamela (Gary), Stephen (Eileen), Peter (Mary), Alison (Jeffrey), Kurt (Amy), and the late Thomas. Adored "Chick" of twenty-eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mary Jane met and married the love of her life,' "Franz", after graduating from Taft High School. They started in Flushing and settled out east in Bethpage, the "country" as they called it. Mary Jane and Franz raised twelve children instilling in them the love of God, family, country, and community service. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, 234 Broadway, Bethpage, on Monday 7-9pm, Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Fire department services at 8pm Tuesday, honoring 60 years of dedicated service with the Bethpage Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Funeral mass will be 10:30am Wednesday at Saint Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary Jane's name to the AHRC Foundation or Good Shepherd Hospice Catholic Health Services.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020