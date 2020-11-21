COMERFORD- Mary Jane Passed away at home on November 18, 2020 after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. She and her twin brother Jack were born to Anna and David Leay on January 9, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY. She began work as a bookkeeper but was mostly known as a wife and mother. In later years, she worked at Saint Anthony's Catholic High School and was beloved by the Franciscan Brothers for her steadfast work ethic. She is survived by her husband George Comerford to whom she was married to for 62 years; her children and their spouses Kathleen Bradcovich (Mark), Kevin Comerford (Leigh) and Bryan Comerford (Gayle); and 9 grandchildren (Matthew, Emily, Chelsea, Kelsey, Cassidy, Dylan, Nicholas, Tyler and Ryan). A visitation will be held at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Linden- hurst, NY on Monday, November 23rd from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 210 S. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY on Tuesday, November 24th at 9:45am.







