GAVIN - Mary Jane (O'Connor), of Hawley, PA, formerly of Wantagh, NY, on July 18, 2019, in her 95th year. Dame in the Order of Malta, Order of the Holy Sepulchre, and Eucharistic Minister at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Gavin, Jr. Loving Mother of Tara Nykaza, Colleen Charlesworth (Finn), Christopher (Helen), Brian (Mary), Erin vonUffel (Kurt), Michael (Susan), and Deirdre Post (Lawrence). Proud grandmother of 28 and great-grandmother of 17. Predeceased by her siblings Patricia Lynch, William, and Robert. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS Pkwy) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal RC Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019