Klingler - Mary Jane, of Lindenhurst, LI, on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Klingler. Devoted mother of John (Toni) Klingler and Marilyn Klingler. Cherished grandmother of Noel and Julia. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) Celebra- tion of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Lindenhurst, LI. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019