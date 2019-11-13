|
NALLAN - Mary Jane of Wantagh, NY on November 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Loving mother of Kathleen Tappenden (Paul) and Kevin (Cindy). Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Megan, Michael, Brendan, and great-grandmother of Cole and Jordyn. Adored sister of Patricia Tuohey and the late Peggy Malazdra. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019