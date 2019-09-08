Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baverstock-Dziuba Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 763-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Mary Janet Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Mary Janet Lee Notice
LEE - Sr. Mary Janet, RSM died on Friday, September 6, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and her loving brother Bill and loving family. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd., Whitestone, N.Y.11357. Wake on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. and Mass on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now