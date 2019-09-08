|
LEE - Sr. Mary Janet, RSM died on Friday, September 6, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and her loving brother Bill and loving family. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd., Whitestone, N.Y.11357. Wake on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. and Mass on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019