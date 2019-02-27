Home

O'SULLIVAN - Mary Jeannette (nee Boyle), of Powell, OH formerly of Floral Park, NY. Devoted wife of John (Jack) O'Sullivan. Loving Mother of John Michael (Beth), Jean Mary (Peter), Peter Joseph (Gina) and Timothy Robert (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grand-mother of 2. Loving sister of the late Raymond, Peter and Helen Ann. Friends may call on Friday, 2-5 and 7-9:30 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Floral Park. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:15 AM Our Lady of Victory RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
