Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500

Mary Johndro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Johndro Notice
JOHNDRO - Mary (Nee) Chorny of Bohemia NY on Feb 21, 2020, in her 86th year. Mary loved playing card games, anything Lucille Ball and a nice cup of tea. Most of all she loved and cherished her family. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of John (Pam), Cheryl Bishop (Richard) and the late Arthur (Millie). Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister to the late George, John, Anna, and Helen. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave, Bohemia, NY 11716 where religious services will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am St. John Nepomucene RC Church Bohemia. Interment following St. Lawrence Cem-etery Sayville. Visitation Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Download Now