JOHNDRO - Mary (Nee) Chorny of Bohemia NY on Feb 21, 2020, in her 86th year. Mary loved playing card games, anything Lucille Ball and a nice cup of tea. Most of all she loved and cherished her family. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of John (Pam), Cheryl Bishop (Richard) and the late Arthur (Millie). Cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister to the late George, John, Anna, and Helen. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave, Bohemia, NY 11716 where religious services will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am St. John Nepomucene RC Church Bohemia. Interment following St. Lawrence Cem-etery Sayville. Visitation Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020