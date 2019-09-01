Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
aria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Liturgy
Following Services
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Mary Josephine Keyes Notice
KEYES-Mary Josephine, C.S.J., formerly known as Sister Raymond DeSales, at Maria Regina Residence on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Wed-nesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Mary Josephine is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019
