KEYES-Mary Josephine, C.S.J., formerly known as Sister Raymond DeSales, at Maria Regina Residence on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Wed-nesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Mary Josephine is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019