COYLE - Mary K., 81, of Huntington on October 29th. Loving wife of John for 52 years. Beloved mother of Shannon (Laurence) Redican, John (Nicole), and Joseph (Melissa). Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Lauren, Emma, Colin, Quinn, and Teagan. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made tohttp:--wearredorgonaked.org P.O. Box 1096, West Babylon, NY 11074. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019