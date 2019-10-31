Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Coyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. Coyle Notice
COYLE - Mary K., 81, of Huntington on October 29th. Loving wife of John for 52 years. Beloved mother of Shannon (Laurence) Redican, John (Nicole), and Joseph (Melissa). Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Lauren, Emma, Colin, Quinn, and Teagan. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made tohttp:--wearredorgonaked.org P.O. Box 1096, West Babylon, NY 11074. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now