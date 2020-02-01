|
MCKERLIE - Mary Kathleen, (nee Held), 68, of Bethpage on January 31, 2020. Devoted chemist at Este Lauder for 35 years. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Katelyn Gilmour (Dennis) and Jack. Dear sister of Geralyn Spinella (Glenn). The family will receive visitors Sunday, 12-5pm and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:15 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kathy's memory to Sloan Kettering; giving.mskcc.org or Calvary Hospital; calvaryhospital.org.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020