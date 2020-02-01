Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Mary Kathleen McKerlie Notice
MCKERLIE - Mary Kathleen, (nee Held), 68, of Bethpage on January 31, 2020. Devoted chemist at Este Lauder for 35 years. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Katelyn Gilmour (Dennis) and Jack. Dear sister of Geralyn Spinella (Glenn). The family will receive visitors Sunday, 12-5pm and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:15 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kathy's memory to Sloan Kettering; giving.mskcc.org or Calvary Hospital; calvaryhospital.org.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
