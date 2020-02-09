|
Keane - Mary Patricia "Pat" of New Hyde Park, NY on February 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Helen Joyce. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Francis Keane. Loving mother of Thomas M. (Pattie-Anne) Keane, Mary Ellen (John) Crennan, Judiann (Kevin) McSweeney, Lawrence G. (Diane) Keane, Keith Keane, and Tricia (Brian) Swinehart. Cherished grandmother of Meaghan Wilson, Sean Nicoll, Brian Nicoll, Thomas Keane, Krista Crennan, Patrick Nicoll, Kailey Spiller, Sean Keane, Kara Rone, Caitlin Keane, Kelley Crennan, Caroline Keane, Grace Marie Keane, Charlotte Swinehart, Colin Swinehart, Trent Swinehart, Gavin Swinehart, and Great Grandmother of Jaxson Spiller and Harper Spiller. Adored sister of Eileen Moran, Karen Fenn and the late Edward Joyce. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Monday 7-9 pm and Tuesday 1-3 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's RC Church, Wednesday 9:45 am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020