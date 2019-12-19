Home

MAINI - Mary L., age 95, on December 17, 2019. Loving wife of Daniel (predeceased.) Adored mother of Barbara Tobias (Peter) Virginia Menger (Peter) and Claudia Maini. Cherished grandmother of Michael Tobias (Camie), Gregory Tobias (Ashley), Richard Menger (Beth Anne), Alex Tobias (Megan), Austin Menger (fiance Jenna). Beloved great grandmother of Ethan, Lisette, Kristan, Cecily, Ella, Grace, Owen, Noelle and Maribel. The family will receive friends tomorrow from 2-4 pm and 7-9pm at The Moore Funeral Home at 54 W. Jamaica Avenue in Valley Stream. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, in Mary's memory, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
