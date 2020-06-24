WEBB - Mary L. (Soule) at age 84, passed away of natural causes on May 28, 2020 in East Northport, NY. Born in Braintree, MA, Mary was an exceptionally talented artist, with hundreds of watercolor paintings at art shows throughout Long Island and New England. Beloved wife of 62 years to G. Thomas Webb. Cherished mother of four. Also survived by a brother, two nephews, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The creativity, kindness and love that she brought to this world will live in her family's hearts forever. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists, www.ucsusa.org/memorial.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.