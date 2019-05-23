|
|
LADIS - Mary, on May 22, 2019, age 82, of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stavos. Loving mother of Peter (Mary), Catherine Dipasquale (Dino). Cherished grandmother of Stavros. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service Greek Orthodox Church Of The Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Roslyn Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 23, 2019