Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Church Of The Holy Resurrection
1400 Cedar Swamp Road
Brookville, NY
Mary Ladis Notice
LADIS - Mary, on May 22, 2019, age 82, of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stavos. Loving mother of Peter (Mary), Catherine Dipasquale (Dino). Cherished grandmother of Stavros. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service Greek Orthodox Church Of The Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Roslyn Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 23, 2019
