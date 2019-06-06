Home

O'KEEFFE - Sister Mary Lawrence O'Keeffe, CIJ (Sister Helen V. O'Keeffe) was born in Freeport on April 6, 1923. She was the youngest of five children of Thomas and Mary O'Keeffe. Sister's three brothers all served in the Armed Services in World War II. Helen and her sister Margaret also supported the USO during the War and Sister was always very proud of her family's legacy of service to our country. Sister Mary Lawrence entered the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc. "for the love of God and to do God's will." She faithfully did that for 71 years. She was loved dearly by the sisters in her community, and served the Lord with Joy! Sister served her community for thirty years in leadership as the Treasurer of the Community. She also served as Manager of Finance for the Nursing Sisters Home Visiting Service from 1968 to 1985. Sister was predeceased by her brothers, Cornelius, Edward and Richard O'Keeffe and her sister, Margaret O'Keeffe. Sister is survived by two grand nieces: Eileen Lamendola and Patti Skorin and three grand nephews: Mark, Jerome and Sean O'Keeffe. Also Sister has several great-grandnieces and nephews. The wake will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM at Villa St. Joseph. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10:00 AM in the Chapel at Villa St. Joseph, 984 North Village Ave. Rockville Centre, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc.
