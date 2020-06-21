CONNAGHAN Mary Linda, formerly of Medford on June 13th went to her heavenly reward. Beloved wife of late Patrick John. Loving mother of Kathleen Pugh (Kevin), Mary Jean Mason (Paul), Patrick (Sherri), James (Michelle), and Timothy. Cherished grandmother of 11. Caring sister of Howard and late Susan and Mickey. Services will be private to be followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.