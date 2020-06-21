Mary Linda Connaghan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNAGHAN Mary Linda, formerly of Medford on June 13th went to her heavenly reward. Beloved wife of late Patrick John. Loving mother of Kathleen Pugh (Kevin), Mary Jean Mason (Paul), Patrick (Sherri), James (Michelle), and Timothy. Cherished grandmother of 11. Caring sister of Howard and late Susan and Mickey. Services will be private to be followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved