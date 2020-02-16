|
CENTER - Mary Lou, 85, form-erly of Bayport, NY died peacefully on February 12, 2020 in Nashua, NH. Miss Center dedicated 38 years to educating elementary students in the Sayville, NY School system, having worked at the Green Avenue, Sunrise Drive & Cherry Avenue Elementary Schools. After retirement she was a member of the Sayville Retired Teacher's Chapter, SS College Women's Club, The Birthday Club, & a member of Our Lady of The Snow Church in Blue- point, NY where she was a Lector at Daily Masses for 9 years. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 10 - 11 am in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, MA. Her Funeral Service will be held in the fun- eral home at 11:00. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Med-ford, MA. In lieu of flowers family is asking for donations: Home, Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Pk. Dr., Merrimack NH 03054. Online guest book CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020