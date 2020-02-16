Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
230 Playstead Rd
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Center
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Center

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Center Notice
CENTER - Mary Lou, 85, form-erly of Bayport, NY died peacefully on February 12, 2020 in Nashua, NH. Miss Center dedicated 38 years to educating elementary students in the Sayville, NY School system, having worked at the Green Avenue, Sunrise Drive & Cherry Avenue Elementary Schools. After retirement she was a member of the Sayville Retired Teacher's Chapter, SS College Women's Club, The Birthday Club, & a member of Our Lady of The Snow Church in Blue- point, NY where she was a Lector at Daily Masses for 9 years. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 10 - 11 am in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, MA. Her Funeral Service will be held in the fun- eral home at 11:00. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Med-ford, MA. In lieu of flowers family is asking for donations: Home, Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Pk. Dr., Merrimack NH 03054. Online guest book CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -