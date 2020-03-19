Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172

Mary Louise Freeman

Mary Louise Freeman Notice
FREEMAN - Mary Louise of Venice, FL on March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Loving mother of Patricia Hurst (Jim) & Deborah Cammaroto (Donald). Cher- ishedgrandmother of Cole, Tricia and Kyle Cammaroto (Jackie). Adored great grandmother of Ariela and Colt Cammaroto. Dear sister of Patricia Cappellini and the late Joan Esposito. Cremation will be private. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Inc. 67 Broadway, (Rt. 110), Amityville. powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2020
