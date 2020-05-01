|
LATHURAS - Mary Louise (nee Benson) was born on April 1st, 1934 and passed at home on April 25th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband George. She and George spent 62 amazing and inspiring years together. She is also survived by her son Jack, and daughters Ari, Christine and Meg. She was the oldest of three siblings and is survived by Fran Benson and Bill Benson. She was graced by seven grandchildren: Katie, Matthew, Josselin, Victor, Patrick and Dylan and her angel in heaven James. She also had one great grandchild Samuel and two more on the way. Mary was born in Boston to an Irish Catholic family and was an avid swimmer. She was awarded a medal of excellence by Esther Williams. She attended Boston Teacher's College where she met George, and here their love story began. She moved to Long Island with two girlfriends in 1955 to begin her teaching career. In 1958, she and George were married and both became teachers on Long Island. They started their family here and made the decision not to return to Boston and bought their current home on Rita Place in Farmingdale in 1966. Mary was a very active volunteer including BOCES in Massapequa, St. Kilian's Church Outreach, Hope for the Future and Pax Christi, and a supporter of Mama's House.She was awarded the Nassau County Extraordinary Woman of 2016 at the age of 81. Mary loved the ocean and spent all her summer days relaxing on Jones Beach with her children and a group of close friends. "Mary was surfing while George was turfing." She and George enjoyed a wide circle of friends and a very active social life. Mary was always in touch with friends and family near and far, and went to great lengths to celebrate anything and everything. Their annual 4th of July party was the highlight of many celebrations. We look forward to celebrating Mary's extraordinary life later in the year with her large community of family and friends.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope for the Future. www.hopeforthefuture.com . or St. Kilian's Outreach 140 Elizabeth St., Farmingdale, NY 11735. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020