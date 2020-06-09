MOLANPHY - Mary Louise, 54 of Rockville Centre and Breezy Point, NY on June 3, 2020. Cherished daughter of Anne and the late Thomas. Sister of Jane Houdek (Dennis), and Aunt of Peter. Graduate of St. Agnes Cathedral HS, Fairfield University BS, and University of Massachusetts, MA. Services private donations in her name can be made to Fairfield University Class of 1988 Advancement Services. BLM, 220 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824-5195, 1-877-748-5123. Or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 371 East Jericho Tpke, Smithtown, NY 11787 (800) 548-4337
Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.