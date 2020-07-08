POHMER - Mary Louise (nee Fitzpatrick) was brought home by God on July 5, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving Husband Stan Pohmer after 58 years of marriage. She was the Mother of 6 (Stan/Rosemary, Kevin/Pat, Tom/Susan, Billy, Mary Pat/David Frobey and Kurt/Ellen), Grandmother of 17, and Great-Grandmother of 24 (with 1 on the way). To many she was Mom, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Satellite Mary and Mrs. P. Mary was raised in Hollis, Queens and was a graduate of the Mary Lewis Academy. She is survived by her loving sister Elaine. She was one of the Seven Fitz's (at the time of her passing the Family Matriarch), a 1939 founding member of Sound Shore Club in Wading River, a founding parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in North Merrick, a resident of East Meadow since 1954 and host of the Annual Turkey Bowl football game for 51 years. She was a great conversationalist who instantly made you feel at home and like one of the family. Mary was a stern card player, gambling mediator, a snowbird who drove for over 20 years to/from Florida into her 90's with her Club, a connoisseur of Gimlets, Martini's & Perfect Manhattans, a Rosary prayer, and a bingo player. She practiced the love that God provides, the importance of weekly worship, lived her life in the eyes of the Lord while bowing her head at the name of Jesus. Mary lived life to the fullest (even getting a new car at 94), despite never using a computer, smart-phone, internet, or an ATM. She had a love of dancing and singing, was proud of her Irish/German heritage, and thrived on bringing family & friends together. Mom was most proud of her immediate and extended families, which she always said were "the greatest", and she especially loved it when 4 generations of the Family were together. A simple way to define Mary was Family, Faith & Country. A Pohmer generation is now gone with her passing but Mary & Stan were blessed in leaving a proud legacy that follows them. To Mom & Dad, "Let the Rest of the World Go By"! Donation, in lieu of flowers, to Little Flower Children Services, 2450 N. Wading River Rd, Wading River, NY 11792. Funeral on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 720 Merrick Ave, N. Merrick, N.Y. 11566. Please follow CDC guidelines in wearing face masks and social distancing. Service live streamed with start time 11:00 EST on zoom link "https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81143846858"
; Meeting ID: 811 4384 6858. Burial will be private. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes Wantagh and East Meadow. www.osheafuneral.com