Mary (Hines) Lucas

LUCAS -Mary (nee Hines), of Williston Park, born in Richmond Hill on July 20, 1924, passed peacefully, after succumbing to a stroke on April 23, 2020, at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, George Lucas former resident of Williston Park, her parents Alfred and Irene (Lemilen) Hines, and her brother Alfred Hines. She graduated with honors from Richmond Hill H.S. When working for Metropolitan Life Ins. as a file clerk, she met her future husband George. Mary was a retired clerk from Nassau County Social Services. She delighted in and was an expert knitter and sewer as well as other needle arts and crafting. Mary particularly liked to craft and display holiday decorations. She loved bowling, going to dances with friends, and traveling. She is survived by her 3 devoted children and their spouses Frank and Terry (Zickefoose) Lucas, Donna (Lucas) and Patrick Russell, Diane Lucas and John Bruno; and 5 loving grandchildren and their spouses Megan (Russell) and David Yavel, Ryan and Jennifer (Spilak) Russell, Molly Russell, Rachel Lucas, Sara Lucas; and 4 cherished great grandchildren Patrick James, Hunter, Jenna and Jeffrey. Mary's life will be celebrated when we may join together safely. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Mary's memory be honored by donations to "Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers www.maryknollsociet ty.org or Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org. Arrangements entrusted to Weigand Bros. Funeral Home. You may visit weigandbrothers.com to express condolences or share a memory about Mary.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
