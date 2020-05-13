|
HOBBS - Sister Mary Lucy, C.S.J. formerly known as Sister St. Lucy on Friday, May 8, 2020. Due to present circumstances there will be a Memorial Service and burial at a later date. Sister Lucy is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020