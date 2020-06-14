Mary Lynch
LYNCH - Mary "Marion" a long-time resident of Breezy Point, NY and Douglaston, NY, passed away on June 9, 2020.She was predeceased by her husband Daniel, and is survived by her loving children Raymond (Corinne), Kathleen Powell (Douglas), Daniel (Barbara), Christine Maher (Daniel) and Kevin (Rachel), as well as many devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Details available at AllCounty.com.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
