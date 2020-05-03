|
LYONS - Mary Agnes, 85, entered into eternal peace on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Terence (Maureen), Coleen Welsh (David), William (Karen), Mary Cantelmo (Robert), John, Regina Andrews (Timothy), Patrick (Jennifer), and Kathleen Stein (Allen). Devoted grandmother to Tiffany (Marius), Alana (Madison), Jaymes (Danielle), Jeanine, Timothy (Traci), Alexis (Garrett), William (Sarah), Courtney (Ammar), Michael, Christopher, Robert (Catherine), Kerianne (Salman), Nicole (Michael), Katelyn, Sean, Terence, Connor, Shannon, Olivia, Casey, Samantha, Alexander and Zachary. Cherished great grandmother to Gemma, Logan, Aidan, Keira, Wyatt, Brynn, Callum, Zara, Luca, Zain, and Robert. She will be missed by her compassionate caretakers Daphne, Althea, Jacqueline and Lee. Longtime resident of Wantagh, NY & a faithful parishioner of St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. She was a proud Irish mother that felt blessed by the simple things in life! It was the love of her family, her deep faith in God, her beloved dog, "Mickey Dee," her passion for butterflies and her love of Irish music that always made her happy. In honor of "Mary A" we will all give a cheer - "UP MAYO!" A Memorial Service Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020