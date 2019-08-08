|
CONWAY - Mary M., of Sayville on August 7, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Philip. Beloved mother of Daniel (Janet), Lynn Raimo (Michael), Cathy Melly (Peter), Beth Benedetto (Jerry), and Philip. Devoted grandmother of Billy, Jimmy, Kelly, Danny, Erin, Hannah, Emily, and Joey. Caring sister of Nan, and her late brothers James and Patrick. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019