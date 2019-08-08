Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Lawrence R.C. Church
Sayville, NY
Mary M. Conway Notice
CONWAY - Mary M., of Sayville on August 7, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Philip. Beloved mother of Daniel (Janet), Lynn Raimo (Michael), Cathy Melly (Peter), Beth Benedetto (Jerry), and Philip. Devoted grandmother of Billy, Jimmy, Kelly, Danny, Erin, Hannah, Emily, and Joey. Caring sister of Nan, and her late brothers James and Patrick. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019
