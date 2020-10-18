ESTRADA - Mary M., formerly of Babylon, Long Island, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert, who predeceased her. She was the loving mother of Robert and Edward, cherished grandmother of Sydney, Bobby, Harry and Teddy, and adored mother-in-law to Melanie and Carmita. Mary was born in New York City on July 14, 1945 and traveled the world with her husband and family to live and to explore. She brought a smile with her wherever she went and added happiness wherever she was. Mary will be remembered at the Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702 on Monday, October 19 from 9:00 AM to 12:00PM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store