1/
Mary M. Estrada
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ESTRADA - Mary M., formerly of Babylon, Long Island, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert, who predeceased her. She was the loving mother of Robert and Edward, cherished grandmother of Sydney, Bobby, Harry and Teddy, and adored mother-in-law to Melanie and Carmita. Mary was born in New York City on July 14, 1945 and traveled the world with her husband and family to live and to explore. She brought a smile with her wherever she went and added happiness wherever she was. Mary will be remembered at the Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702 on Monday, October 19 from 9:00 AM to 12:00PM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Interment
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
6316692400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved