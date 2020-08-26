LAI - Mary M. 99, of Glen Head, NY, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1921. Mary earned a B.S. in accounting as well as economics from LIU Brooklyn, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1942. A year later in 1943, she married her college sweetheart, William T. "Buck" Lai, class of 1941. During World War II, Buck enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Corps, and Mary traveled with him around the country working in accounting for the Navy from 1943-1945. The pair returned to New York in 1946, and Mary joined the accounting firm of Arthur Young & Company (Ernest and Young) as a public accountant. In 1946, Tristram Walker Metcalfe, former President of LIU, asked Mary if she would come help her alma mater get its business affairs in order. She was offered the position of Bursar. She originally agreed to work only on a temporary basis. Over the next 75 years at LIU, Mary moved from a being temporary worker at LIU to one of the institution's most pre-eminent leaders, becoming the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance, and then Treasurer of the University. While CFO, Mary served many different LIU presidents. Mary guided the University over periods of significant contraction, expansion, and progression. In 2003, after decades of dedicated service to Long Island University, Mary stepped down from her position as Chief Financial Officer, assuming the role of Treasurer Emerita and Special Advisor. Throughout her career, Mary was a pioneer and visionary for both the LIU community and women in the labor force. In the years 1974-1975, Mary was an influential leader when she assumed the position of first female President of the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers (EACUBO) and then of NACUBO (national) a few years later. Mary has been presented countless awards over her lifetime, including a New York State Assembly Citation and a Certificate of Special Recognition from New York State Congressman Peter King. Mary is survived by two sons, Bill (Laura) and Rick (Bogumila); five grandchildren, Tom (Amanda), Danielle, Allison, Jim and Brittany; and, a great grandson, John. Wake and burial are private. Catholic Mass on Wednesday, August 26 at 11 am at St. Hyacinth RC Church, 319 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Head, NY 11545. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Buck and Mary M. Lai Endowed Scholarship Fund of LIU. Mailing address: Long Island University, Office of Development, Attn: Joanne Cavallo 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, NY 11548.







