MALLOY - Mary M. (nee Garcia) of Baldwin, on May 28, 2020. Devoted wife of John. Beloved mother of John, Gerard (Melissa) and Tara Malloy-Fader (Rob). Loving grandmother of Michaela, Erin and Patrick. Adored sister-in-law and aunt. Mary was a devoted and conscientious employee of the Baldwin School District for 46 years, 35 in the H.S. attendance office. The family is planning a Memorial Mass in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave., Baldwin, NY 11510. Donations to The Anchor Program Fund, 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, NY 11561 in Mary's memory would be appreciated by the family. For updates and info, please visit CecereFamilyFunerals.com



