TOSCANO - Mary M., of Long Beach, NY, formerly of Greenpoint, Brooklyn on July 4th, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished mother of Edward (Margaret), the late Thomas (Mary Ellen) and Mary Ellen. Adored grandmother of Edward, Mark, Kerry, Matthew and great granddaughter Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marion Kelly, sisters Grace Stanley and Isabelle Labriola and brothers, George, Charles, Terrence and Edward Kelly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment will be beside her husband at Calverton National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. Island Park, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store