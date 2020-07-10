1/
Mary M. Toscano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOSCANO - Mary M., of Long Beach, NY, formerly of Greenpoint, Brooklyn on July 4th, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished mother of Edward (Margaret), the late Thomas (Mary Ellen) and Mary Ellen. Adored grandmother of Edward, Mark, Kerry, Matthew and great granddaughter Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marion Kelly, sisters Grace Stanley and Isabelle Labriola and brothers, George, Charles, Terrence and Edward Kelly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment will be beside her husband at Calverton National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. Island Park, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved