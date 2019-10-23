|
UNDERHILL - Mary M. , 71, of North Baltimore, OH, passed away at 12:30am on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1948, in Bethlehem, PA to the late Charles B. and Mary (Marish) Kean. Mary is survived by her daughter, Victoria Underhill of Irving, TX; and her brother, George Kean of North Baltimore. She retired from Cablevision Systems Corporation in Bethpage, NY and had attended Parkview Christian Church in Findlay. All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITHCRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019