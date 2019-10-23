Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Crates Funeral Home
515 N Main St
North Baltimore, OH 45872
(419) 257-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Underhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Underhill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Underhill Notice
UNDERHILL - Mary M. , 71, of North Baltimore, OH, passed away at 12:30am on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1948, in Bethlehem, PA to the late Charles B. and Mary (Marish) Kean. Mary is survived by her daughter, Victoria Underhill of Irving, TX; and her brother, George Kean of North Baltimore. She retired from Cablevision Systems Corporation in Bethpage, NY and had attended Parkview Christian Church in Findlay. All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITHCRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now