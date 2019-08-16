Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Farmingdale, NY
1926 - 2019
DeCLARA - Mary Madeline, 93, of Farmingdale on August 15, 2019. Predeceased by her cherished daughter Palma "Pam," granddaughter Tina and husband Louis. Survived by her devoted son-in-law Fred Block and many friends and neighbors. The family will receive visitors today, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30 am at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary's memory to ; Stjude.org.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019
