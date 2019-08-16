|
|
DeCLARA - Mary Madeline, 93, of Farmingdale on August 15, 2019. Predeceased by her cherished daughter Palma "Pam," granddaughter Tina and husband Louis. Survived by her devoted son-in-law Fred Block and many friends and neighbors. The family will receive visitors today, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30 am at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary's memory to ; Stjude.org.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019