FRANKLIN - Mary Madeline, of Levittown NY passed away on January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Eamon V. Herlihy and loving and devoted mother of Madeline and her husband Edward Reade Banham and Julie May. Mary, a survivor of the 9/11 attack, was the cherished sister of Christine "Tine" Franklin Finn and her beloved brothers, the late John Gregory Franklin and James G. Franklin. Adored daughter of the late Doris A. Franklin and precious niece of her late aunts, Patricia A. Wulforst and Marie A. Franklin. Mary, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, niece and friend, and always Our Guiding Star. May you shine even more brightly in Heaven. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Levittown location, 2786 Hempstead Tpke. Mass Monday at 11:00am at St. Brigid R.C. Church. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the animal , as Mary was a lifetime lover and rescuer of cats and all of God's creatures.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020