Mary Margaret Finn Cullinane

Mary Margaret Finn Cullinane Notice
CULLINANE - Mary Margaret Finn, 92, formerly of Floral Park, NY passed away peacefully at her home on December 13. Reunited in eternal life with her loving and devoted husband Michael Joseph "Joe" and cherished daughter Dorothea Anne. Loving mother and best friend of Joan Marie Luyun. Beloved mother-in-law of Dr. Ronnie Franco Luyun. The Best Grandma Ever to Michaela Mary "Mickey" and Megan Anne Luyun. Visitation Tuesday at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park at 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday at 10:30am at Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Peter's Hospital Cancer Care Center, Albany, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019
