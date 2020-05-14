|
|
LUKITSH - Mary Margaret (Rooney) age 91. Beloved mother and wife died on April 25, 2020 in Wellesley, MA. Born in Pittsburgh and formerly of Garden City, NY. Wife of the late Robert Lukitsh, she is survived by her daughters, Joanne, Nancy, Carol and son-in-law, Steve Yahoodik, three grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral Services were private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA 02481. For full obituary and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons, Wellesley, MA 781-235-4100.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020