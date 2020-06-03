Mary Margiotta
MARGIOTTA - Mary, age 89 of Smithtown, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed peacefully on May 31, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Frank. Loving & Devoted Mother of Joseph (Ida), Eva Maria (Gregg) Lodato, and Anthony (Joanna). Cherished Grandmother of Natalie (Ryan), William (Jillian), Julianne (Matthew), Bianca (Geoffrey), Evana, Nicolette, and Anthony Frank. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Private family visitation. Private funeral Mass. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.Arrangements under the direction of Branch Funeral Home, Smithtown, New York. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 3, 2020.
