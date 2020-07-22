MARZANO - Mary ( nee Caparelli) onJuly 18, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Inwood, New York. She is the daughter of the late Peter and Yolanda Caparelli. Adored sister of Jeanie Robano-Stocker, Charlene Fried, and the late Peter L. Caparelli. Dedicated and devoted wife of the late Patrick E. Marzano. Adored and cherished mother of Patrick W. Marzano and Mary Beth McDonald-Gerace. Doting grandmother (Nana) of Joseph, Carmelo, Hunter, Mary Alice and special "Nana Mary" of Andrew Rispoli. Proud Nana of grand-cat, Storm Cloud Gerace. Loving aunt of Yolanda Robano-Gross, Michael Fried, Charles Fried, Peter Caparelli, Craig Caparelli, Eugene Marzano, Michael Marzano and Maria Filosa. Long- time employee of the Town of Hempstead's Department of Senior Enrichment. Eucharistic minister at her church, a religion teacher, a member of a book club, participant in a women's discussion group, volunteer at a thrift shop, and member of a senior citizen exercise group and social club. An avid reader, she would describe in great detail the books she was reading. She enjoyed movies, trivia and dining out. She once won a game of Trivial Pursuit in twenty minutes. No wedding would be complete without her leading the "Chicken Dance" on the dance floor. Much to the delight of her children she would do impersonations of Hannibal Lechter "...I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti..." Once a year she would venture off to Bishop Molloy Retreat House in Queens, New York with her daughter, where she would spend three glorious days in the company of like-minded people; attending mass and lectures, and taking delight in well-rounded breakfasts, lunches and dinners and midnight wine and cookies with the ladies. Mary was adored by everyone she met. She was a wonderful and thoughtful neighbor, a loyal friend. Known for her sweet-natured, intelligent, kind, gentle, charming and generous demeanor. She enjoyed sharing stories, superstitions and ideas. Who hasn't had a slice of her famous decadent homemade cheesecake? Her beautiful spirit and beaming smile had an everlasting impact on everyone she met. She was positive, patient, upbeat and so very zen. She always turned the other cheek. Mary may have lost her battle with COVID-19, but not before she kicked its butt. However, complications from the virus proved too much for her to bear, and she crossed over into the great beyond, surrounded by her family and her favorite music and a little interpretive dance. She made this world a more beautiful place just by being a part of it. As promised, she will be laid to rest with the ashes of her most beloved cat, George. Although no longer a part of this physical world, her presence has made an everlasting impact on every single individual blessed to have known her.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store