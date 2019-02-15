|
|
McCANN - Mary Eileen (Maleen) on February 14, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved daughter of the late Justin and the late Eileen. Loving sister of Justin, Stephen (Diane), David and Christopher (Susan). Cherished aunt of Jacob and Greyson. Loved by her many cousins and extended family. Maleen never met a person she didn't want to help. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any . Family will receive friends Friday, 2pm - 5pm & 7pm - 9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Her family will gather in the Funeral Home for morning prayers Saturday, 9am with an interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019