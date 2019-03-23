Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Mary McCloskey Notice
MCCLOSKEY - Mary of Massapequa Park on March 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Thomas (Michelle), James, and Susan Minogue (Andrew). Cherished Meems of Sara, Sean, Meaghan, Connor, and Nolan. Loving sister of James Murray (Margaret). Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (at Clark) Massapequa Park, Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
