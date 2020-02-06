|
|
MCDERMOTT- Mary A., 81, of Huntington, on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Devoted mother of Mark (Jane Rice), Paul, and Marie. Adored grandmother of John (Samantha), Makayla, Matthew, Madeline and Catherine. Dear sister of Jackie McCarthy, Elizabeth Rafuse (George Arthur), Ruth Ecker (Ric), and Christine McCarthy. Mary is loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Saturday at 9:15 AM. Interment will be Monday at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cape Cod.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020