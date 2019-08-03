Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene RC Church
1140 Locust Avenue
Bohemia, NY
View Map
Mary Moran Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY - Mary Moran, age 83, of Smithtown, formerly Syosset. Passed away peace- fully on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kennedy Jr. Loving mother of the late Cornelius Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy and Siobhan Leary (Thomas). Loving grandmother to Erin DiGiuseppe and Shannon. Family will receive friends to celebrate Mary's life on Sunday August 4 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, 1140 Locust Avenue, Bohemia followed by committal at Holy Rood Cemetery, in Westbury. Services entrusted to The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019
