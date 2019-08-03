|
|
KENNEDY - Mary Moran, age 83, of Smithtown, formerly Syosset. Passed away peace- fully on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kennedy Jr. Loving mother of the late Cornelius Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy and Siobhan Leary (Thomas). Loving grandmother to Erin DiGiuseppe and Shannon. Family will receive friends to celebrate Mary's life on Sunday August 4 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, 1140 Locust Avenue, Bohemia followed by committal at Holy Rood Cemetery, in Westbury. Services entrusted to The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019