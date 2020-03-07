Newsday Notices
MURPHY - Mary M., of Highand, NY, formerly of East Meadow, NY on March 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John for over 63 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Danette), Timothy (Cindy), Robert (Venus), Julianne Mancuso (Richard), and the late Sean. Cherished grandmother of Tami, Danielle, John, and Sarah. Dear great-grandmother of Gabrielle and Christian. Mary was a proud women's fashion business owner in Rockville Centre for many years; after which she enjoyed being a bus driver until her retirement. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious service in Funeral Home on Monday, 10:15am. Interment to follow at L.I. National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2020
