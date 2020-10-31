1/
Mary Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELSON - Mary 79, originally from Merrick N.Y. passed away in Cape Carteret N.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lee Nelson of Cape Carteret; son, Lee Nelson Jr. and wife, Tammy of Beaufort; daughter, Deborah Poe and husband, Curt of Durham; son, Michael Nelson and wife, Kim of Cape Carteret; six grand- children, Caitlin, Kristen, Gavin, Lindsey, Ryan, and Owen; brother William McGrath and wife, Dale of Timber Lake, N.C. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at noefs.org. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved