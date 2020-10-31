NELSON - Mary 79, originally from Merrick N.Y. passed away in Cape Carteret N.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lee Nelson of Cape Carteret; son, Lee Nelson Jr. and wife, Tammy of Beaufort; daughter, Deborah Poe and husband, Curt of Durham; son, Michael Nelson and wife, Kim of Cape Carteret; six grand- children, Caitlin, Kristen, Gavin, Lindsey, Ryan, and Owen; brother William McGrath and wife, Dale of Timber Lake, N.C. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at noefs.org
. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.