NIXON - Mary (nee Stuart), 96, of Mattituck, NY, formerly of Port Washington, NY, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. Wife of the late Wilmer E. Nixon. Mother of Stuart Nixon (Robin) and Mary Anne Coe (Bob). Grandmother of Geoffrey, Charlotte, Katie and Caroline. Funeral services are private. In Mary's memory, please perform an act of kindness to honor and celebrate her life of generosity, humor and grace. For a full obituary, please visit: www.defriestgrattan.com