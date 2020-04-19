|
NODELL - Mary A. (Sis) age 97. Born May 10, 1922, died April 14, 2020. Born & raised on the Lower East Side NYC. Long time resident of Queens Village. Beloved wife of Tom (deceased). Sister of extraordinary siblings John (Sonny), Genevieve, Patrick & Theresa. Loving mother of Tom (Connie), Tim (Diane), Ann (Bob, deceased), Mary, & Agnes (Patrick). Doting Nanny to Tracey (Angelo), Christopher (Diane), Bobby & Tommy. Proud Great Nanny of Katie, Ryan, Tommy & Nicky. Resident of Lindenhurst & devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help for the last 37 years. Memorial arrangements are pending.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020