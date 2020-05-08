|
BOYLAN- Sister Mary Noel, CIJ (aka Agnes Boylan) passed away on May 6th. She was born in Astoria, New York to Peter and Anna Boylan. She was one of six children. Agnes graduated from Bishop McDon-nell High School and entered the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc. in 1941. She graduated as an RN from St. Catherine's Hospital and pursued post graduate studies in Obstetrical Nursing at the Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City. Sister earned a BS in Nursing from St. John's University.From 1963- 1971, Sister Mary Noel served in the mission of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc. in the Bahama Islands. She was Supervisor of the Clinic and Superior of the Convent. She cherished her experience with the people of the Bahamas especially the children. Sister Mary Noel ministered at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre and the Nursing Sisters Home Visiting Service in Brooklyn and Suffolk. She established and super-vised the DSS Program in the Nursing Sisters Home Visiting Service from 1972 to 1996. This program provided Home Health Aide services under Medicaid to those in need. She relocated to her present residence at Villa St. Joseph in Rockville Centre in 1996 where she continued her ministry in Volunteer service at the reception Desk at Mercy Medical Center. Sister is survived by her loving niece, Trish Roth, her two nephews, Raymond and Kevin Boylan, and an abundance of cousins and grandnieces and nephews. Sister will be missed by her loving Sisters in the CIJ Community and the other Sisters in residence at Villa St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, Inc. Charitable Trust at 984 North Village Ave. Rockville Centre, NY 11570.Interment Holy Rood Cemetery
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020