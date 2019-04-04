|
O'CONNOR - Mary, age 81, of New Hyde Park, NY. Originally from County Mayo, Ireland. Devoted wife of Thomas. Beloved mother of Rosemary, Eileen, and Joanne Seale (Derek). Cherished grandmother of Sarah Seale, and Kayla Seale. Loving sister of Michael, Tony, Brendan, Eamon, Peggy, & the late John, Patrick, and Thomas. Visitation Friday 2-4:30 PM & 7-9:30 PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019