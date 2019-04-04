Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O'Connor

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary O'Connor Notice
O'CONNOR - Mary, age 81, of New Hyde Park, NY. Originally from County Mayo, Ireland. Devoted wife of Thomas. Beloved mother of Rosemary, Eileen, and Joanne Seale (Derek). Cherished grandmother of Sarah Seale, and Kayla Seale. Loving sister of Michael, Tony, Brendan, Eamon, Peggy, & the late John, Patrick, and Thomas. Visitation Friday 2-4:30 PM & 7-9:30 PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now